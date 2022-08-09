Island Falls Celebrates 150 Years; Hoops Team Presented Rings

Happy birthday, Island Falls

This summer has been full with small towns holding their festivals and celebrations that were a normal part of life, except for in 2020 and 2021. Island Falls has been celebrating the town's 150th year of existence. The first full weekend of August was full of activities and community events celebrating the milestone birthday of the charming town.



Former President of the United States visits the town over the weekend. (Kind of)

During the Island Falls 150th celebration the town brought in Joe Wiegand, a Teddy Roosevelt impersonator. "An evening with Teddy Roosevelt” appeared to be a hit with rave reviews online from those who attended. The 26th President of the United States and Island Falls had a special relationship, as Teddy was wanting to learn more about the great outdoors. A parade was held on Saturday with the town's birthday not being the only milestone celebrated.

Hoops teams didn't melt in the heat wave because they were iced out

This past March the boys' and girls' varsity basketball teams from Southern Aroostook high school won the Class D State Championship. It was the boys’ team’s first gold ball in 30 years and the girls reclaimed their grip as the top team in the State. Before the parade the boys’ team was presented with their championship rings which were paid for by donations from the community. I have to say, this is pretty cool.

The Championship ring

Members of the boys' and girls' varsity basketball teams

We are all thinking of you, Coach Phil Faulkner

Championship rings are not something you see very often at the high school level. However, winning a state title for the first time in 30 years, and having the girls’ team bring home the gold as well is rare. An event worth commemorating with some bling. As we have said before, the student-athletes at Southern Aroostook are not just athletes, they are becoming great people. The float that carried the teams had a message to coach Phil Faulkner, which read, “We Love You Phil”. Coach Faulkner has been an assistant in recent years for both teams, and is well known for his years as varsity basketball coach at SA and Katahdin. The students, community, and Aroostook County is thinking of Phil and his family at this time.

Congratulations to the town of Island Falls, you look good at 150 years young.

