Our heroes at the Maine State Police are looking for your help. From their Facebook page:

Maine State Police from Troop G wish to speak to the occupants of the van pictured here on the Maine Turnpike taking the Kittery Rest Area exit on Jan. 12, 2021. Authorities believe they may have witnessed a crash between two tractor trailers on Jan. 12, 2021 at approximately 2:10 p.m. Anyone else who witnessed the crash should call Cpl. Ricci Cote of the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

If this is your van or if you know who's van it is, have them contact the Maine State Police. The driver of the van is not in any trouble and may be helpful to figure out what happened with this horrible crash.

Thanks to everything the men and women of the Maine State Police do for us.

