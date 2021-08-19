Iron Maiden Release Galloping New Single, ‘Stratego’

Iron Maiden have released a high-octane new single titled "Stratego," the second off their upcoming 17th album, Senjutsu.

The British metal titans previewed their new album last month with lead single "The Writing on the Wall," which was accompanied by an animated music video featuring an epic, Mad Max-style showdown between undead motorcyclists and demonic underworld creatures. It also gave viewers a first look at the band's latest incarnation of its mascot Eddie, who took the form of a giant, robotic samurai.

Whereas "The Writing on the Wall" was a mid-tempo hard-rock stomper, "Stratego" is an up-tempo metal anthem that features Maiden's signature drum-and-bass gallop. Bassist Steve Harris and guitarist Janick Gers cowrote the song.

You can listen to "Stratego" below.

Senjutsu will mark Iron Maiden's first studio album since 2015's The Book of Souls and their second consecutive double album. Harris and longtime producer Kevin Shirley coproduced the record.

Iron Maiden teased Senjutsu heavily in the weeks leading up to the release of "The Writing on the Wall," giving fans several clues and hidden messages to decipher. Several images contained the acronym "WOTW," which fans correctly deduced to mean "writing on the wall." The phrase comes from the story of Belshazzar's Feast in the Book of Daniel in the Bible.

In a video released on July 10, singer Bruce Dickinson invited fans to the same feast. "July the 15th. Rain or shine. Heaven or hell, man or beast, you're invited to Belshazzar's Feast," he said. "But your mum can’t come."

Dickinson later revealed that the Belshazzar’s Feast flyer featured in “The Writing on the Wall” video was a last-minute addition that justified the characters' trek through the desert. "Without it, it doesn’t make any sense," the singer told Kerrang! "Like, why is this bloke in the desert? I hate to be obvious, but you do need to know that – it's the 'once upon a time' moment, it’s the 'in a galaxy far, far away' bit."

Iron Maiden will release Senjutsu on Sept. 3. You can see the track listing below.

Iron Maiden, 'Senjutsu' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. "Senjutsu"

2. "Stratego"

3. "The Writing On The Wall"

4. "Lost In A Lost World"

5. "Days Of Future Past"

6. "The Time Machine"

Disc 2

1. "Darkest Hour"

2. "Death Of The Celts"

3. "The Parchment"

4. "Hell On Earth"