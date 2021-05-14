Investigators Find No Evidence in Maine Missing Person Case
Investigators say no new evidence was found during a search on a property in central Maine for a girl who went missing 35 years ago this week.
Police were looking for any clues in the cold case involving Kimberly Moreau, who was 17 years old at the time she vanished in May, 1986.
According to WGME, police received a tip and got permission from the landowner to search the property on Wednesday and Thursday. The Maine State Police Evidence Response Team, K-9 team, Major Crimes Unit, and Maine Warden Service were involved but they didn't find any new evidence.
Moreau’s father has spent the last 35 years searching for his daughter, and a reward for information about her disappearance has grown to over $17,000.
