Investigation into Possible Suicide at Penobscot County Jail

Police are investigating a possible suicide at the Penobscot County Jail.

A corrections officer found the 34-year-old woman unresponsive in a cell block bathroom at around 1:45 Monday afternoon.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s office says all efforts to save the woman's life were unsuccessful.

Bangor Police had brought her to the jail on Friday on warrants for failure to appear in court.

She was due in court Tuesday. The woman's name was not released pending a full investigation.