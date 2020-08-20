International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31, 2020

Recovery Aroostook in partnership with Roads to Recovery, a service of Aroostook Mental Health Services, Inc. (AMHC), are observing International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday, August 31.

“This annual event is a day to remember those who have lost their life to substance use disorder, explained Erik Lamoreau, Substance Use Disorder Peer Recovery Center Manager. “Now through August 31, community members are invited to stop by Roads to Recovery and create a luminary bag in remembrance and recognition of loved ones.”

Other activities on August 31 include Naloxone training and Naloxone distribution at Roads to Recovery. That evening, at 8:00 p.m., the luminary bags will be placed for public view at Lyndon Park, following a moment of silence. “We hope to see many community members supporting the vigil,” shared Keely LeBlanc, Recovery Aroostook.

For more information about International Overdose Awareness Day and local activities, please contact Erik Lamoreau at Roads to Recovery, 1 Water Street, Caribou, by phone at 207-493-1278 or email at elamoreau@amhc.org or Keely LeBlanc, Recovery Aroostook at recoveryaroostook@gmail.com.

About Recovery Aroostook

A grassroots, non-profit organization, which continues to fulfil their mission of: "providing sustainable resources and services to individuals seeking recovery, and anyone impacted by addiction," by such endeavors as the recent opening of the Caribou Recovery House for Men. Recovery Aroostook is continuously looking to future undertakings, such as opening a Recovery Residence for women.

About Roads to Recovery

A service of AMHC, Roads to Recovery is a place where individuals can come and receive support for their recovery journey, connect people to resources, and also serve as a venue for a variety of recovery meetings. AMHC is a nonprofit organization supporting nearly 6,000 clients annually. The agency has 26 service sites across Aroostook, Washington, and Hancock counties providing mental health, substance use, crisis, sexual assault services.