Infantino Infant Carrier Sold At Target & Amazon Being Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 14,000 infant carriers due to buckles that can break, which could cause a child to fall out.

The carriers were sold at Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from November 2019 through December 2019 for between $30 and $50.

Only Infantino carriers with the following four lot codes are included in the recall. You can find the label with the lot number sewn into the inside of the carrier.

Product Lot Code Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619 Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719 Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719 Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719

If you have one of these carries the CPSC urges you to stop using it and to contact the manufacturer:

Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Click here for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall notice.