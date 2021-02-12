There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.

Check Out Some of the Incredible Questions Asked To Maine Turnpike Toll Operators:

Do you know if it's snowing in New Hampshire?

How much in tolls is it going to cost me to get to Tennessee?

How do I get to Maine? (WOW)

Where am I? (I may be guilty of this one)

Do I have to pay?

I'm running late for the ferry over to Martha's Vineyard. (traveling north at the York tolls) How many more minutes would you say it's going to be?

I'm from Nebraska and don't have a map, can you tell me how to get back home?

How do I get to the Maine Turnpike?

