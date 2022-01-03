If you've been there you know this place is pretty magical but how do you think it would stand up to others like it in the United States?

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay has put on a holiday light display for the past seven years that is like none other here in the state of Maine. They call it Gardens Aglow and is an annual light display that lasts from a little before Thanksgiving until the first of the year on the Maine coast. Every year, it draws thousands of visitors that drive through the impressive and dreamy lighted landscapes of the garden.

This year, the display got some props after being on USA Today's Top 10 List of the Best Botanical Garden Holiday LIghts in America for 2021.

The Gardens Aglow holiday display made number four on the list, as determined by readers of USA Today, but it's really number one in the hearts of Maine and New England.

Here's the top 10 list that USA Today came up with for the best 2021 Botannical Garden Light Displays in the United States:

A Longwood Christmas - Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, PA Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - Richmond, VA Nights of a Thousand Candles - Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, S.C. Gardens Aglow - Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens - Boothbay, ME Illuminations - Botanica - Wichita, KS Dominion Energy Million Bulb Walk - Norfolk Botanical Garden - Norfolk, Virginia Galaxy of Lights - Huntsville Botanical Garden - Huntsville, AL Lights in Bloom - Marie Selby Botanical Gardens - Sarasota, FL Garden Glow - Missouri Botanical Garden - St. Louis, MO River of Lights - ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden - Albuquerque, NM

Congratulations to this Maine business and we think its attention is well deserved!

