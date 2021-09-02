In Sale We Trust – Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 3-2 [VIDEO]

Red Sox ace Chris Sale did what an ace does, he provided a solid 6 inning start and helped stop the Red Sox losing streak and provide some much needed momentum for the Red Sox who have been ravaged by COVID. The Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Sale went 6.0 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Garrett Whitlock came on in relief, throwing 2 innings, striking out 2 and allowing just 2 hits. He picked up the win and is 7-2.

The Red Sox turned the game over to Adam Ottavino in the 9th inning, and he struck out 2, picking up his 11th save.

Christian Vazquez was 3-4, including his 6th homer of the season in the 7th inning to tie the game.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a triple.

Jarren Duran drove in the winning run in the 9th inning.

For Tampa Bay Wander Franco hit his 7th homer, a 2-run shot off of Chris Sale in the 3rd inning, for the Ray's runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Prior to the game the Red Sox had another positive COVID case, this time newly called up Yairo Munoz, and he was placed on the COVID Injured list. They also officially put Xander Bogaerts on the list. The Red Sox selected infielder Jack Lopez and right handed pitcher John Schreiver from Triple A Worcester. They also reinstated reliever Ryan Brasier from the 60-day injured list and Danny Santana from the 10-day injured list.

The Red Sox picked up a game on the Oakland A's for the 2nd wild card spot. They are now 2 games behind the Yankees and 2 games ahead of the Oakland A's.

The Red Sox and Rays play the final game of the 4-game series Thursday night. The Red Sox will send E-Rod, Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.