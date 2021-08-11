I’m Not The Only One Who Didn’t Know About This Hidden Feature on a Box of Foil

I'm not sure how I have lived on planet Earth as long as I have and not known that the solution to ending a problem I have had all that time was right in front of my nose.

Like so many households, we use a good amount of aluminum foil. It has dozens of household uses and not all of them for cooking. However, it's always had one problem that has likely happened to you as well. How many times have you tugged on the roll of foil and had the whole role come popping out only to hit the floor and roll halfway across the room laying several feet of foil down as it goes? It happens to me all the time, but I accidentally found something that stops that from happening.

One day I picked up this box of Reynolds Wrap and for some reason noticed something on the side I had never seen before.

There was a semi-circle-shaped cutout on the side of the box, kind of like those "press here to open" perforations on the side of pancake and macaroni and cheese boxes. Those things never work right, and this was almost as hard to punch out, but I got it cleanly with some patience.

There was an identical perforation on the other end. It dawned on me what these were and I grabbed another box of aluminum foil that was Hannaford brand to see if it had it too. Not only did it also have these perforations, but it also had instructions!

"Press end locks to hold roll." End locks? What? How did I never notice these?

Now, before you go bragging and say to yourself "You didn't know about these Jeff? Come on! Everyone knows about these!" slow down. I knew you'd say that, so I got proof that I'm not the only one during The Q Morning Show when I explained my discovery and asked if anyone else never knew about this? The phone rang off the hook. Take a listen.

Okay, fess up. Did you or did you not know this about the box of aluminum foil? Let me know in the comments.

