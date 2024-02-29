It’s Illegal in Maine to Give Your Baby Any of These Names

Good luck trying to find any of these names on any Pine Tree State driver's license.

While Maine is generally more relaxed compared to other New England states and the entire country, there are specific names that are off-limits for our children.

Very few names are banned in the United States. However, let's talk about common sense.

This is, in part, due to the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, which supports a parent's right to choose their children's names as a form of expression, according to USBirthCertificates.com.

While some states have stricter naming laws, Maine only restricts names banned nationwide. In fact, in New England, Maine boasts the least strict baby-naming laws.

In Connecticut, you have the freedom to choose any name as long as it's not for fraudulent or nefarious purposes, does not infringe on someone else's rights, and uses English characters.

Massachusetts limits baby names to letters found on the standard English keyboard, so no æ, ë, or ñ, unfortunately.

In New Hampshire, the total number of characters for first, middle, and last names must not exceed 100.

Rhode Island doesn’t allow diacritical marks—any mark, shape, stroke, or sign added or attached to a letter for a particular reason—on birth certificates, but it does allow parents to use Aña or Zoë on other documents.

Vermont, known for its leniency, permits the use of trademarked names, diseases, and obscenities, although they strongly advise against it.

Moreover, many states mandate at least two names on a birth certificate—a family name and a given name chosen by a parent. In some states, when parents are married at the time of their child's birth, the child must take the father's surname, while in others, the child may take the mother's maiden name if both parents agree.

Keep scrolling to see the baby names banned in Maine, throughout the United States, and around the world!

