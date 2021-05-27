Ignite Presque Isle Receives $10,000 Community Grant

Ignite Presque Isle, owners and operators of the Northeastland Hotel, have received a $10,000 Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building grant.

The money from the grant will go towards upgrades in the building. The wi-fi will get upgraded, plus new access controls. The co-workspace and business center will be outfitted with enhanced technology.

Erica McCrum is the Foundation Officer for Aroostook County for the Maine Community Foundation. She said the Aroostook County Committee is happy to support Ignite Presque Isle. McCrum added, nonprofits are doing great work to build and strengthen communities in Maine. She said “this Community Building grant was made from the Aroostook County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation."

John Lucas is the Community Manager of Ignite Presque Isle. He said the upgrades and improvements will offer a great experience to the local community as well as people traveling for business and staying at the Northeastland Hotel. Lucas said it will be a one-of-a-kind experience for people who visit. He went on to say, “the grant marks the beginning of transforming our lobby area in The Northeastland for Ignite PI’s vision of supporting entrepreneurship in the City.”

The plan is to open the co-workspace in the fall of this year. Multiple people and groups such as contractors, designers, the City of Presque Isle, are working together to reach that goal.

Director of Community Innovation, Clint Deschene, said Ignite Presque Isle plans a grand opening in the fall of 2021 to let everyone see the new co-workspace and upgraded services.

Reach out to Deschene if you have any questions and need more info. Call (207) 478-5069, or email info@ignitepi.org.