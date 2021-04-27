IGA Raises $7,000 for 24 Local Food Pantries

As you were shopping at Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA, you probably noticed in March, the stores were raising money in a “Round Up” fundraiser for Catholic Charities Feed the County program.

IGA thanked everyone who gave so generously and donated. They raised $7,000 for 24 food pantries in Aroostook County.

Take a look at IGA’s Facebook post with the $7,000 raised. You got to love a big check.

A lot of people in our local communities have needed some sort of help during the pandemic. Catholic Charities has done multiple food giveaways. Catholic Charities does so much to help the community from raising money, to food giveaways across Aroostook County, to thrift stores - Threads of Hope - and so much more. They also have the Hope Chest at the Aroostook Centre Mall. Dixie Lee Shaw updates events and activities regularly on Facebook. Her work along with the support from incredible volunteers help the County stay strong.

Mars Hill IGA, Hilltop and Star City IGA have been a key part of many fundraisers. They work with Townsquare Media every year to give away hundreds of turkeys during the High Five Turkey Drive.

Visiting IGA is more than just shopping for groceries - it’s a community experience. Josh Tweedie and family and the staff make every experience a great one. They all treat you like family and are always there to help. Every time you go to get everything on your shopping list, you run into friends, coworkers and people you haven’t seen for awhile. Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA have been there through the pandemic, making shopping safe and easy for everyone.

