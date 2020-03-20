IGA Offers Preferred Shopping Hours

Hillside, Mars Hill & Star City IGA offer preferred shopping to those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Owner, Josh Tweedie, posted a message to their Facebook page:

Tweedie said:

Effective Saturday 3/21/2020 & until further notice, each of our three stores will be following this same process of a preferred shopping time of 8 AM to 9:30 AM, Monday through Saturday, by dedicating this shopping time to senior citizens (60 years of age & older) & to those most vulnerable to the corona virus, COVID-19.