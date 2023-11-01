If You Don’t Tip, Your Maine DoorDash Order May Take Longer

At least they're giving us a heads up, right?

DoorDash is now sending out a warning to some of its customers during the checkout process. Essentially, they're letting customers know that if they don't add a tip for their driver, there's a chance their order might take longer to arrive.

The alert message that some customers are receiving on the DoorDash app says, 'Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue?' This message has been shared on social media through screenshots.

The notification further explains, 'Dashers,' which is what DoorDash calls its drivers, have the flexibility to choose which orders they want to accept. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers can lead to slower delivery times.

Customers are presented with two options: they can either add a tip or proceed without tipping.

This latest reminder is part of DoorDash's ongoing efforts to emphasize the importance of tipping. In June, the company began sending 'tip nudges' to customers, reminding them that they can increase tips for up to 30 days after a delivery.

What's your take on DoorDash's approach? Do you think they should increase driver pay instead of relying on potential tips? Is it fair to place the responsibility on the customers who are placing orders? What are your thoughts on this change?

