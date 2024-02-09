Husson To Offer 5 New Online Degree Programs This Spring

Students looking for Online Degree programs in the state of Maine will have five more options available to them this Spring.

Director of Communication with Husson University, Sarah Walker Caron says the University's Board of Trustees just voted to expand Husson's Online Degree Program by offering 5 more courses of study for students to choose from.

"The three undergraduate and two graduate degree programs were unanimously approved by the Husson University Board of Trustees in January and will expand on Husson’s growing footprint of online programs. The new programs are Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Health and Fitness, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Health, Master of Science in Applied Psychology, and Master of Science in Applied Animal Behavior and Welfare."

Walker Caron says Husson's online degree programs have seen an increase in popularity since the pandemic, Last year alone she said there was a 71% increase in applications to online courses.

Those are not the only changes to take place at Husson in recent months. The University just elected its first female President. Last month they also debuted a new outdoor gathering space for students.

And the New England School of Communications building, the Wildey Communications Center, reopened for the Spring semester after being shut down last year due to flooding.

Walker Caron says the University will start accepting applications for the new online degree programs this Spring.

