Hurricane Teddy to Impact Maine on Tuesday

We are right in the middle of Hurricane season here in the United States and fortunately, at least until this week, Maine hasn't seen many major effects of those storms. However, according to WGME, that will all change on Tuesday.

When we start talking about hurricane impacts on Maine what is the first thing you start to think about? Rain, right? Well, we are going to be wishing that hurricane Teddy was bringing rain to Maine because as of right now, it's not. The only thing hurricane Teddy will deliver to our state on Tuesday is a combination of clouds and strong gusty winds. Typically, those would be things we could prepare for pretty easily. Don't hang out the laundry, make sure your patio table umbrella is closed. You know, that kind of thing.

The problem this week is that a non-rain producing storm will move through our state while we're already experiencing drought conditions statewide. This means that the fire danger for Maine will be significantly higher with these strong winds moving through. And, while you may have seen that the actual story will remain far east of us, it will still be close enough for these winds to create some possible problems. If a fire were to ignite, it could spready rapidly given the windy conditions.

Maine could also experience some slight coastal flooding especially near high tide. Waves off the coast of Maine could reach a whopping 14-29 feet during the peak of Teddy passing by. The storm will move away from Maine during the morning hours on Wednesday.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!