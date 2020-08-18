Hungry Bear Taking A Stroll Through A Wells, Maine Neighborhood

Check out the picture of this bear taking a stroll through a Wells neighborhood on a nice summer day. Actually, the wild animal is probably looking for something to eat anywhere it can find it, whether the food scraps are in a trash can or bird feeder. That's why police in Wells are issuing a warning on its Facebook page (below) not to "give a bear a reason to come into their yard." Police say to secure trash cans and take down bird feeders.

There have been numerous bear sightings throughout Maine. This one was seen close to Robin Lane, near Sanford Regional Airport, according to the post below.