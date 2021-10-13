HOUSE FOR SALE: Be The Bush’s Neighbor In This Home In Kennebunkport
Buy this home and then keep up with the neighbors in one of Maine's most exclusive summer neighborhoods.
This five-bedroom four-bath home is located at 271 Ocean Avenue in Kennebunkport just down the road from the Bush compound on Walker's Point. Buy it for $9.25 million, and then just imagine taking the dog out for a walk some summer morning and crossing paths with former President George W. Bush, your new neighbor.
There is no doubt that you'd experience the coast of Maine at its finest as you would own this classic Cape Cod-style home on 1.6 acres of land with 200 feet of coastline.
The place comes with a swimming pool that overlooks the ocean and you'd have your own tennis court to enjoy.
The home is listed by Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty and you can find out more on Zillow.com.
