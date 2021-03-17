House Fires in Upper Kintore & Comeau Ridge, New Brunswick

A fire that started in the chimney early Tuesday temporarily displaced a woman in the western New Brunswick town of Upper Kintore, about 15 kilometres east of Perth-Andover.

Officials said the fire resulted in electrical damage to the Kintore Road home. No one was injured in the blaze.

The Canadian Red Cross has volunteers helping her with food and lodging until the scene can be cleaned and the residence repaired.

Also, further north, a house fire along Montagne à Comeau Road displaced a family of four around 2 a.m. Tuesday in Comeau Ridge, about 10 kilometres northeast of Grand Falls. 

There were no serious injuries. The couple and two children were checked for minor smoke inhalation.

Aid from the Canadian Red Cross in Edmundston was not required, said officials. Relatives and insurance were helping the family meet any emergency needs.

