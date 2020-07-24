Houlton Man Indicted after High Speed Chase

A Houlton man who led police on a high speed chase in February has been formally indicted by a grand jury for crimes that led up to the incident.

Grand Jury proceedings had been on hold for months during the pandemic.

WABI-TV reports that 35-year-old Derek J. Nickerson was indicted this week in Somerset County Court for criminal trespass, violation of a protection order, eluding police and driving to endanger.

The Sheriff's office said that on Valentine’s Day, Nickerson was caught on security cameras inside his ex-wife' home in Canaan. She was alerted of the intrusion by an app on her phone.

The Houlton man led police on a high speed chase in Skowhegan that reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

Nickerson was arrested after officers forced his SUV off the road.

