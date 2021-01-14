Houlton Man Died in Fatal Crash, Topsfield, Maine

A 30-year-old Houlton man died Thursday morning in a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck on Route 1 in Topsfield.

Police said Tyler Dwyer was deceased at the scene and a passenger in the 2009 Ford pick-up truck was injured. The 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by 58-year-old Gregory Worster of Kingman was driving north as Dwyer was traveling south. The collision occurred in the northbound lane. The accident happened around 9:15 am Thursday.

Failure to maintain the proper lane and fatigue appear to be factors in this crash, said officials.

The 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer is owned by C&C Trucking incorporated out of Lincoln. The 2009 Ford pick-up truck is owned by Bushwacker and Sons Logging incorporated out of Cary.

A crash reconstruction and forensic mapping are being conducted. The investigation continues.

Sergeant Jeffrey Ingemi responded as the primary investigator and was assisted at the scene by Corporal Chris Smith, Trooper Darren Vittum, Trooper Corey Smith, Trooper Josh Lander, Detective Jason Fowler, Border Patrol, Indian Township Police Department, and Houlton Police Department.

Princeton Fire Department, Danforth Fire Department, Calais and Danforth EMS, and Westerdahl’s Towing, The Department of Environmental Protection, and the Department of Transportation also assisted.