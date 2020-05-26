Houlton, Maine Fire Displaces Family of Six

A family of six was left homeless after a fire in Houlton Sunday morning at the home they were renting.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 7:30 a.m. at the residence on Kelleran Street.

Brian and Paighton Hayes and their four children were able to get out of the home with just the clothes they were wearing. The mother sustained bad bruises as she helped her youngest daughter escape through an upstairs window.

The family lost all of their belongings. A cat and a dog also reportedly perished in the fire.

The Houlton Fire Department received mutual aid from Hodgdon Fire Department. The home was a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help raise money for the family.

Photo credit: Lindsey Skinner