Houlton Log Home is a Dream Come True

Not only does this big log home in Houlton have a beautiful exterior, but wait until you see the inside. Bult in 2016, it has everything you want with an open design.

The kitchen is a home owner and cook’s dream come true with granite counters, a spacious center island and eye-catching cabinetry.

The wood floors and purlin beams are as appealing as the views out the giant windows. There is so much to look at and take in with the high ceilings too.

The master bedroom has its own deck with an upper level view of the immense property.

You could be living in style in Houlton, Maine at 35 Benn Street. This 2,992 Sq. Ft. home is priced at $649,900 and has 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths. For more information, go to the listing on Redfin.

Take a look around and inside with the gallery below.