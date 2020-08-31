Hear a New Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring the Late Frankie Banali

Hookers & Blow, featuring Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, released a heavy cover of Led Zeppelin's "Trampled Under Foot." The track features a posthumous appearance by Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, who died earlier this month from pancreatic cancer.

The track, here titled "Trampled Underfoot," recreates the hard funk attack of the Physical Graffiti tune, with Reed replicating John Paul Jones' jerky clavinet. "Tramped Underfoot," which also features W.A.S.P. bassist Mike Duda, was recorded individually and largely mixed this year during quarantine.

You can listen to it below.

"Tramped Underfoot" is the fourth single from the group's upcoming covers record, which comes out later this year. The track follows recently shared versions of Eddie Money's "Shakin'," the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust."

The band dedicated the new cover to Banali, with a portion of the single's proceeds benefiting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), Blabbermouth reports.

"This song was added into our live set during our first residency at the Whisky A Go Go in 2013 for Frankie Banali to come down and jam on," Grossi said in a statement. "When it came time to picking songs to cover for this record, naturally we had this one on the list with Frankie on drums.’’

Hookers & Blow have utilized a rotating crew of touring members since their founding in 2003. The current lineup also includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) and Nadja Reed.