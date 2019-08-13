Homicide Victim Identified as Missing Fredericton Man

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old Fredericton man.

Corey Daniel Sisson was reported missing to the Fredericton Police Force on July 30, 2019.

On August 10, information from the public led RCMP to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B. An autopsy was conducted and the victim was identified as Corey Sisson. His death is considered an isolated incident and there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information on the death of Corey Sisson is asked to contact the RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 452-3400. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.