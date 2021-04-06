Homeless Services of Aroostook adds Lisa McLaughlin as GM

Lisa joined the agency on March 22nd and shares, “I am excited to be a part of the Homeless Services of Aroostook’s amazing and dedicated team! I will be working to build on our strengths so that we can continue to make a positive impact on the individuals that we serve. We will continue to follow HSA’s vision and mission by striving to end homelessness.”

In her role as the General Manager, she will be collaborating and building relationships with other organizations in the area that focus on homelessness and public health issues. Another important task will be to contribute to the public dialogue regarding the issues of homelessness, poverty, hunger and disabilities. We will be working to expand and organize fundraisers and to build our volunteer base.

Lisa was most recently employed as the Business Office Manager at Dirigo Pines in Orono, ME. She brings 8 years of healthcare administration in business management and human resources to HSA. She also has over 20 years of experience working in various administrative and leadership roles from Executive Director, Assistant Director, Business Manager, and Operations. She is in her 2nd year obtaining her BS in Operations Management at SNHU. Lisa is married, has two adult children and five grandchildren. She loves hiking, bicycling and traveling.

Sue Watson, Board President is looking forward to working with Lisa in her role as General Manager. “Lisa brings with her leadership experience and is detail oriented and committed to the quality of services HSA has to offer. This also makes Lisa an asset to our organization and as part of our team she will take on the daily challenges that makes HSA the success it is, “says Watson.

Lisa is eager to learn more about HSA, the needs in our community and meet with community stakeholders.

About Homeless Services of Aroostook:

Homeless Services of Aroostook (HAS), a 501C3 non-profit organization began when the late Sister Mary O’Donnell along with the St. Mary’s Social Action Committee spearheaded the effort to create a place for people who found themselves homeless in 1984. We were then called the Temporary Shelter for the Homeless, Inc. and in 1998 after her death, the name was changed to Sister Mary O’Donnell Emergency Homeless Shelter as a legacy for her selfless service to the people of the community.

The shelter has a 43-bed capacity (plus 6 bed overflow) a total of 49 beds that serves families as well as individuals who need emergency shelter. In addition to a warm place to sleep, shelter residents have access to hot showers, 3 meals a day and a laundry facility. All shelter residents have a Case Manager who works with every individual and household to establish a case plan, providing a road map to independent living. The Case Manager will advocate for and connect shelter residents to the programs and services available to them to meet their specific needs. Compassionate staff make every effort to decrease the stress of homelessness by checking in new clients professionally, taking time to review rules and policies, and answering any questions while ensuring confidentiality at all times.

HSA remains the only emergency homeless shelter for the general public in Aroostook County, Maine, geographically the largest County east of the Mississippi and approximately the size of Connecticut and Rhode Island combined, serving a population count of around 72,000 from the 2010 census.

HSA is overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors who donate their time and talents. In our efforts to end homelessness in Aroostook County and return individuals to an independent life we are fortunate to be able to partner with the following agencies serving the same population: Hope & Justice Project, ACAP, DHHS, AMHC, Northern Light, AR Gould Hospital, Pines Health, Life by Design, Care & Comfort as well as several Veteran Support Organizations.