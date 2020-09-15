Home & Barn Destroyed in Fire, Island Falls, Maine

Firefighters from several communities battled a blaze that destroyed an Amish home and barn in Island Falls Monday morning.

Crews from Oakfield, Sherman, Stacyville and the Maine Forest Service were called in shortly after 7 a.m. to assist the Island Falls Fire Department at the home of Dan and Susanne Miller.

Fire Chief Jeremy York said everyone made it out safely. The Miller's cows and horses were saved but several chickens and some goats reportedly perished in the blaze.

The Amish community has helped the family relocate to a nearby workshop until a new home can be built.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.