Hollywood Bowl to Split Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Fans

Operators of the iconic Hollywood Bowl venue announced that events held in their post-lockdown season will feature separated areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

It’s one of several COVID-19 measures to be instituted when the amphitheater’s season begins in July, following a series of shows held to thank key workers in the city of Los Angeles.

“The health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff is our top priority,” a statement on the venue's website said. “We are committed to ensuring that you have an exceptional Bowl experience, with confidence in the policies and procedures designed for a safe environment for all.

“For the 2021 season starting in July, the Hollywood Bowl is designating the majority of all concert seats to fully vaccinated patrons and limiting total capacity to 67 percent. Total capacity will continue to follow public health guidelines throughout the season. Proof of vaccination and photo ID will be required upon entry. Fully vaccinated seating sections will not be socially distanced.”

The statement noted that "there will be two seating sections for patrons who are not fully vaccinated. These seats will be socially distanced and separated from vaccination-required sections. Guests will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result and a photo ID upon entry.”

Operators said that only those who’ve completed their vaccination program – one or two injections, depending on the type of vaccine involved – at least two weeks previously would be regarded as being fully vaccinated. Among the other measures were the requirement of face masks, limited areas for eating food with a total of six companions and limited availability of food on sale at the Bowl. Social distancing would be maintained at entrances, exits and common areas.

While the statement reported that the venue’s rules were “created to align with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s protocols,” the State of California intends to end mask mandating on June 15, with several other key restrictions to be lifted on the same date. A little more than 10 percent of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with around 600,000 confirmed deaths. More than 30,000 new cases are being confirmed each day with the death toll increasing by 800 every 24 hours. California is currently reporting more than 1,500 cases per day and around 100 deaths.

