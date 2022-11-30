Holiday TV Shows – Wednesday November 30

We are officially into the Holiday Season! Christmas is just 25 days away! Here are tonight's (Wednesday, November 30th's) Holiday TV Shows!

NBC

8 p.m. - 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

10 p.m. - Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Lifetime

6 p.m. - Grounded for Christmas - A winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights.

8 p.m. - A Picture Perfect Holiday - Two photographers share a picture-perfect holiday together.

10 p.m. - It Takes a Christmas Village - A mayor convinces a mill owner to host a Christmas market.

SyFy

7:05 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows:Part 2

FX

6 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor.

Great American Family

6 p.m. - Love at the Christmas Concert - Angie enters a tree decorating contest.

8 p.m. - I'm Glad It's Christmas - An aspiring singer participates in a small-scale production.

10 p.m. - Christmas in Pine Valley - A woman bonds with a reporter over her business.

Hallmark

6 p.m. - A Royal Christmas - A queen does not want her son to marry a commoner

8 p.m. - Sister Swap: Christmas in the City - Two sisters find a new sense of purpose during the holidays

10 p.m. - Christmas at Pemberly Manor - A man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

6 p.m. - Christmas Under the Stars - Nick takes a gig at a tree lot where he meets Julie

8 p.m. - November Christmas - A community brings an early Christmas to a sick girl

10 p.m. -Christmas in Love - Ellie must decide is she should trust a big city CEO