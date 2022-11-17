Holiday TV Shows – Thursday November 17

Holiday TV Shows &#8211; Thursday November 17

There are 7 days until Thanksgiving and 38 days until Christmas. Here are tonight's  (Thursday, November 17th's) Prime Time Christmas Specials.

ABC

  • 8 p.m. - Enchanted - A princes from a fairy-take world lands in the Big Apple

Lifetime

  • 6 p.m. - Reindeer Games Homecoming - Sparks fly between a teacher and her high school crush
  • 8 p.m. - Sweet Navidad - Sparks fly between two chefs as they prepare a holiday menu.
  • 10 p.m. - Six Degrees of Santa - An internet entrepreneur searches for a mystery woman.

Food Network

  • 6 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Thanksgiving It My All
  • 7 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Trendsetting Turkey Day
  • 8 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Gettn' Gifty With It
  • 9 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - North Pole Vaulting
  • 10 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Traditions with a Twist
  • 11 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Christmas Day Delights.

TNT

  • 8:30 p.m. - Elf - A man leaves Santa's workshop to search for his family.

Hallmark

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas Under Wraps - A doctor discovers an Alaskan town's holiday secret
  • 8 p.m. - The Sweetest Christmas -  A chef makes it to finals of a national baking contest
  • 10 p.m. - Christmas with the Darlings - A woman helps a man look after his nieces and nephews

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • 6 p.m. - We Need a Little Christmas - A single mother develops an unexpected friendship.
  • 8 p.m. - Small Town Christmas - Neil's last stop on a book tour takes her to Springdale
  • 10 p.m. - Cranberry Christmas - A separated couple feign marital bliss on television.
