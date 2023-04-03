Holden’s New Police Chief & Lt. Are Quite Familiar With The Gig

When Holden's Police Chief, Chris Greeley, passed away last month, many spoke of the amazing things he was able to do for the community, through his "25 Days of Kindness" program. But what Greeley often said out loud, to anyone who would listen, is that it was a joint effort between the community and the entire staff at the Holden Police Department.

One of those he would often credit with the success of not only the "Kindness" project but many other programs, grants, or systems that were implemented to better the town of Holden, was Lt. Edward "Eddie" Benjamin.

Another name Chief Greeley would mention frequently was that of Officer Andrew "Andy" Whitehouse. Whitehouse would be the one chosen to Eulogize Greeley at his funeral.

Benjamin joined the Holden PD in November 2015, having worked with the Brewer PD prior to that. Whitehouse joined the Holden PD in March of 2021, after many years of service with the Penobscot County Sheriff's office.

Both men worked closely with Chief Greeley to protect, serve and improve their corner of the world in Holden. And it's fitting that it was announced that both men will now step up, and into the shoes, Greeley's passing has left behind.

On Tuesday, April 11th, at the Town Council Meeting, Eddie Benjamin will be promoted from Lieutenant to Chief of Police for the Town of Holden. Andy Whitehouse will fill the void of Lieutenant that Benjamin's promotion will create.

Having both been a part of such positive growth in the Holden community, we have no doubt they will continue the mission Chief Greeley put forth, with the same spirit he did.

Best of luck to them both.