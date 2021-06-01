Hodgdon Assistant Principal Is New Lewiston High Principal

The Hodgdon school system will be losing an admired administrator at the end of the school year. Hodgdon High School Assistant Principal Tyler Putnam has been named as the new principal of Lewiston High School.

At a recent school board meeting the Lewiston High School committee unanimously approved (9-0) the appointment of Putnam as its new principal starting for the 2021-22 academic year. At Hodgdon, Putnam has served as assistant principal for the middle school and high school since 2018.

Filling the void that Putnam leaves behind at Hodgdon will not be easy. Mr. Putnam has been a favorite of students and staff since taking on a leadership role at the same school he attended and graduated from. When students and staff were sent home to finish the 2019-20 school year, Putnam was part of a series of videos on the school’s YouTube channel that was entertaining and informative. Check out some of his appearances below.

The leadership style of Putnam’s is one that students can relate to and parents will admire. There is no doubt there will be challenges going from a school of around 200 students and 20 teachers to a school of over 1,400 students and 100 teachers. That makes for a lot names to learn and in a hurry. Throughout his career Tyler Putnam has spent time in southern Maine before he returned to his roots in southern Aroostook County.

Tyler Putnam had previously taught social studies and coached basketball at Washburn High School before taking the job at Hodgdon. Previous to that he had worked at the Acton School Department for several years in various capacities.

Good luck and congratulations Mr. Putnam!