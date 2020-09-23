HGTV’s 2020 ‘Urban Oasis’ Dream Home Is In Portland, Maine

HGTV has chosen its "Urban Oasis" dream home for 2020 and it’s in Portland, Maine, according to WMTW. News reporter Cristina Frank got to take a tour of the house and shared pictures on her Instagram page (below). HGTV describes it as a charming traditional home on the coast, that is supposedly worth around half a million dollars.

A local architect, Briburn, designed the place, as per WMTW. Take a video tour of the home.

HGTV’s "Urban Oasis" will be on HGTV on Wednesday, October 7th at 7 p.m.

How would you like to win this dream home? Enter the sweepstakes on HGTV’s website beginning on Monday, October 5th.