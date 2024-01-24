Hey, Maine Hunters! Here’s When You Can Apply for a Moose Permit

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has announced the dates of the moose permit lottery application period and the live drawing.

Why Are We Talking About Moose Season Now?

Moose season in Maine is many months away, but the time to apply for a moose permit is fast approaching. So the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has announced the dates and details of this year's permit application process. We all need something to look forward to during the winter months and, for hunters, this is a big one. With a moose permit, you can aim for entry into the Maine Grand Slam Club, bagging a moose, turkey, bear, and deer in one year.

What are the Dates for the Application Period?

It was announced on Wednesday that moose permit lottery applications will be accepted online starting on April 1, 2024, and ending on May 15th, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. This new application period will allow moose hunters to know how many permits are issued and in what zone, and it makes the long wait between submitting that application and getting the results even shorter.

When and Where is the Live Drawing This Year?

Hunters who enter the lottery on the last day will only have to wait a month, because this year's moose permit lottery drawing will be held on Saturday, June 15th in Fort Kent. That's quite a drive for most of us, so the people who can't attend the in-person drawing will be able to view the lottery results on the website of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, which should be posted by 6 p.m. on June 15th. I know that in my husband's family, they all check the list as soon as it comes out. Good luck!

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn