“Hey Buddy” – Let’s Help out Kent & Family in Presque Isle!

The best thing about living right here in Aroostook County is that the community looks out for itself when difficult times hit for our neighbors. In Presque Isle, one of our very own needs some help and we want to help his family spread the word.

Kent Stevens is a local celebrity of sorts. For as long as I can remember Kent has been a huge part of Presque Isle and the community. He can usually be seen at community events and at games supporting the Wildcats while making sure he says hi to anyone he knows. I am not from Presque Isle, but I was introduced to Kent as a teenager during the summer baseball league. A few years later I was at a baseball game as an umpire and Kent recognized me. He came up to me and said hi and made sure I had everything I would need that day. Anytime I have ever seen Kent out and about he has a big smile on his face and a positive attitude to match.



The family of Kent has reached out on Facebook asking for help as Kent's current in-home services will be discontinued at the end of this month. Stevens' family need assistance both in the short-term and long-term. If you feel like that you could be the right person for Kent, then please reach out to his family and start the discussions now. We want to make sure that Kent is able to stay in our area and be near everything and everyone he knows.

