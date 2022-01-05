Heroic Dog Leads New Hampshire State Police to Crash Scene Involving Owner

German Shepherds have a bad reputation

...at the end of the day, aggression is a learned behavior from teaching and not necessarily something you're born with...

For years, the general stereotype has been that German Shepherds are a violent breed of dog, always looking to engage in aggressive actions. Granted, that view has lessened in the more recent years, but the stereotype still tends to exist. Similar stereotypes have been made for breeds like pitbulls, boxers, and rottweilers; however, much like raising human children, at the end of the day, aggression is a learned behavior from teaching and not necessarily something you're born with, whether a human baby or a fur baby.

Maybe the stereotypes should change, because a German Shepherd just saved its owner's life.

Photo by Sofia Guaico on Unsplash Photo by Sofia Guaico on Unsplash loading...

New Hampshire State Police responded to a call about a loose dog on the highway

According to the New Hampshire State Police, late on Monday night, State Trooper Sandberg responded to reports of a loose dog running along Interstate 89 near the New Hampshire/Vermont State Line on the Lebanon, New Hampshire side. Trooper Sandberg teamed up with officers from the Lebanon Police Department to patrol the area, before spotting the dog, a German Shepherd, on the northbound side of I-89.

That's when it all made sense to them - Tinsley was leading them to the scene of a crash that they later would find out involved Tinsley's owners.

Unfortunately, when the pup, who officers would later find out was named Tinsley, was approached, he took off further up the northbound side of I-89 and actually crossed over into Vermont. They continued to follow Tinsley up I-89 to around the Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 junction when they noticed damaged guardrail. That's when it all made sense to them - Tinsley was leading them to the scene of a crash that they later would find out involved Tinsley's owners.

NH State Police NH State Police loading...

According to New Hampshire State Police, both occupants of the vehicle had been ejected from their vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured. Medical assistance was called and in addition to Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police Officers already on-scene, additional NH State Police Troopers, additional Lebanon Police Officers, as well as members of Lebanon Fire and the Hartford, Vermont Police and Fire Departments arrived to help out.

According to NECN, upon completing their crash investigation late yesterday, one of Tinsley's owners was hit with a drunk driving charge.

Thankfully, NH State Police ended everything on a positive note by providing an update on the best heroic boy.

"The brave Tinsley is safe and well."

America's Most Adorable Dogs Live in Maine and New Hampshire Northern New England celebrated National Dog Day by showing off their best canine friends and family members!