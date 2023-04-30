Hermon Sweeps Caribou 19-0 and 18-0

The Hermon Hawks swept the Caribou Vikings, winning 19-0 and 18-0 in a pair of run-ruled games at Hermon High School on Saturday, April 29th.

In Game 1 Hermon banged out 13 hits.

Delaney Carr, Norra Idano, and Braelynn Wilcox each has 2 hits. Lyndsee Reed, Molly Simcox, Addy Waning, Mikelle Verrill, Jaydyn Krueger, Sophie Peterson and Brynn Susee all had singles.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Check out photos from the games