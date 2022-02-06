Hermon Girls Defeat Houlton 49-27 on Senior Recognition Day [STATS]
The Hermon Hawks honored Seniors Faith Coombs, Maddie Lebel, Sydney Gallop, Charlotte Caron, Megan Tracy and Elizabeth Wyman before the game, and then went on to beat Houlton, 49-27 on Saturday, February 5th in Hermon.
The Hawks race out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back. They led 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half, and 37-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter
Hermon was paced by Maddie Lebel who finished with 21 points, and Elizabeth Wyman who had 10 points. The Hawks were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Maddie Lebel had 4 3-pointers and Faith Coombs had 1 3-pointer.
Houlton was led by Drew Warmn with 7 poiints and Breanne Barton had 6 points. The Ponies were 4-10 from the free throw line. They had 1 3-pointer, sunk by Olivia Henderon
Hermon is now 14-2 and has 1 game remaining in the regular season, Tuesday, February 8 against John Bapst
Houlton is 6-6 with 4 games remaining. They play at home on February 7th against Central Aroostook and then at home on February 8th against Bucksport. Houlton then closes out the regular season on Wednesday February 9th against Bucksport and on Thursday, February 10th against Old Town.
Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Houlton Girls
|8
|8
|6
|5
|27
|Hermon Hawks Girls
|15
|10
|12
|12
|49
Box Score
Houlton
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|11
|Amelia Callnan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Olivia Henderson
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|Gabby Gentle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Drew Warman
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|23
|Mia Henderson
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|24
|Emma Swallow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Kaitlyn Kenney
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Lily Brewer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Camille Callnan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Danni Espenscheid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Breanne Barton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|27
|11
|10
|1
|4
|10
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Allie Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|21
|7
|3
|4
|3
|4
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|49
|20
|15
|5
|4
|8
If Valentine Hearts Were Written By Mainers