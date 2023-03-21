22-Year-Old Man Identified as the Victim of a Crash in Hermon

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man killed over the weekend in a crash in Hermon.

Who Died in the Crash?

Officials say Matthew Sforza, 22, of Hermon died in the crash. He was alone in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

What Happened?

It was approximately 8:00 Sunday morning when the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Route 2 in Hermon. Officials say a sedan, driven by Sforza, was traveling toward Hermon village when it left the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment, a utility pole, and a small business property. It rolled over several times before coming to rest.

Do Officials Know What Contributed to the Crash?

The initial investigation into the details of the crash suggests that speed, road conditions, and not wearing a seatbelt all appear to have been contributing factors.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

The Worst Intersections in Maine