Here’s Why You May End Up With Black Residue On Your Feet From Some Maine Beaches

A late-spring heat wave had people from across Maine flocking to the beach this weekend in numbers usually reserved for July and August. While the beach was a great place to cool off, it was the remnants of the beach that left many people feeling rather confused. Specifically, their feet seemingly being "stained" with a strange and stubborn black residue that was difficult to clean off.

What Is Causing The Black Residue?

According to News Center Maine, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry believes the black residue stems from flying insects being caught up in waves and essentially staining people's feet while they walk along the coastline. While the reasoning from the MDCAF makes sense, some towns that received complains about the black residue had the Maine Department of Environmental Protection look into whether the residue could have been caused by petroleum or oil spills washing ashore.

If You End Up With Black Residue On Your Feet, How Do You Get It Off?

It appears getting the black residue off your feet can be a bit challenging. A simple wash with soap and water may not be sufficient enough and if you're unwilling to scrub the skin off of your feet, consider using baby wipes or a similar product which seem to be the most effective.

Which Beaches Had Reports Of The Black Residue?

Most of the beaches that reported black residue were located in York County. They included beaches in York, Wells and Ogunquit.

