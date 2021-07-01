Here’s How To Get Into Maine State Parks Free On July 18th

No charge, baby! As a thank you for supporting conservation here in Maine you can drive right through.

The Maine Department of Agriculture and Forestry informs us that Sunday, July 18th, will be a special day at Maine State Parks and most historic sites. If you have a "conservation" plate on your vehicle, you'll be admitted free that day!

Yes, conservation license plates are the ones with the loon on it.

How cool is this? Very!

It's always a lot of fun to take the family on a day trip to a place like the 770 acre big Reid State Park with it's sandy beaches and rolling sand dunes. Or, just head right down the road to Lamoine State Park to enjoy a picnic and a walk of the grounds.

Maine has plenty of State Parks from one end of the state to the other for families, hikers, and campers to enjoy. Find your special place HERE.

Depending on which park it is, user fees and admittance vary anywhere from $3 to $7 per person for Maine residents, a small price to pay. But that Sunday you can get a carload of folks in for nothing, as long as your car or truck has a loon license plate on it.

A loon conservation license plate costs an extra $20 when you register your vehicle, and here's how that money is distributed.

$8.40 goes to the Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL);

$5.60 goes to Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (IF&W);

and $6 goes to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Order one up HERE or at your local Maine Department of Motor Vehicles.

Most State Parks and historic sites will honor the plates on that Sunday, although the following will not:

Acadia National Park, the Allagash Wilderness Waterway, Baxter State Park, Peacock Beach, the ME Wildlife Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Swan Island, the Penobscot River Corridor, or the Penobscot Narrows Observatory in Prospect, though admission to Fort Knox Historic Site will be free with the Loon Plate.

