Here’s How To Get FREE Heating Fuel Across The State Of Maine

There is just something about giving back that makes you feel good. That's why Valentines is the perfect time to set the mood that you care.

With heating costs in Maine skyrocketing, the Maine Energy Marketers Association is once again hoping to "Fuel Your Love" for 2022.

This is the seventh straight year in a row that the Maine Energy Marketers Association teams up with heating oil companies across the state to provide a gift that will keep the ones you love warm. The beauty of this great promotion is it directly helps those in need all across the state of Maine.

"Fuel Your Love" is tied together each Valentine’s Day, with thousands of gallons of liquid fuel that are delivered, absolutely free to dozens of Mainers, just like you, so why not you, or someone you love that may be struggling this year?.

To get involved the process is simple. If you know of a person or a family that is struggling this year with heating costs, and who could use some extra love, and of course some extra liquid fuel for this season.... just complete the nomination form by CLICKING HERE.

You need to make your nominations by Friday, February 25th. That's it. Winners will be selected by greatest need, and will have their tanks filled in February and March.

So, go spread some love today...and feel great about it!

