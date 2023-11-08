Here’s How to Donate at the High Five Turkey Drive
The High Five Turkey Drive is looking forward to seeing you as we help families in Aroostook County.
Locations, Dates and Times
We will be at the following locations to collect monetary donations, gift cards and turkeys. Thanks to these incredible sponsors.
- Priority Tractor and Auto Sales in Houlton, Wednesday, November 8 from 9 am to 5 pm.
- John’s Shurfine and St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent on Thursday, November 9 from 9 am to 5 pm.
- Star City IGA in Presque Isle on Friday, November 10 from 9 am to 5 pm.
Houlton’s Swedish Chef and Turkey
This year, Houlton is going around to local businesses as the Swedish Chef and Turkey to get people involved. Check out some of their videos.
“Turkey Citations” in Fort Kent and Presque Isle
To raise even more awareness to this great event, United Way board member, Chris Carroll, and Aroostook County Sheriff Peter Johnson are going around to previous donors in Fort Kent and Presque Isle and issue “turkey citations.” If the donor doesn’t want to pay, they will be brought back to the “freezer” to fundraise the amount.
Community Event Helps Families
Thanks to everyone who donates during the High Five Turkey Drive. Everything collected stays in the local communities to help families who need it the most during the holiday season.
Broadcasting Live
Townsquare Media will bring the fun and excitement to the radio with live broadcasts each day from 9 - 5 pm. We look forward to seeing you and talking to everyone at the 7th Annual High Five Turkey Drive.
More Information
For more information, go to unitedwayofaroostook.com and look for updated posts on our social media.
