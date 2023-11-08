Here’s How to Donate at the High Five Turkey Drive

The High Five Turkey Drive is looking forward to seeing you as we help families in Aroostook County.

Locations, Dates and Times

We will be at the following locations to collect monetary donations, gift cards and turkeys. Thanks to these incredible sponsors.

Houlton’s Swedish Chef and Turkey

This year, Houlton is going around to local businesses as the Swedish Chef and Turkey to get people involved. Check out some of their videos.

“Turkey Citations” in Fort Kent and Presque Isle

To raise even more awareness to this great event, United Way board member, Chris Carroll, and Aroostook County Sheriff Peter Johnson are going around to previous donors in Fort Kent and Presque Isle and issue “turkey citations.” If the donor doesn’t want to pay, they will be brought back to the “freezer” to fundraise the amount.

Community Event Helps Families

Thanks to everyone who donates during the High Five Turkey Drive. Everything collected stays in the local communities to help families who need it the most during the holiday season.

Broadcasting Live

Townsquare Media will bring the fun and excitement to the radio with live broadcasts each day from 9 - 5 pm. We look forward to seeing you and talking to everyone at the 7th Annual High Five Turkey Drive.

More Information

For more information, go to unitedwayofaroostook.com and look for updated posts on our social media.

