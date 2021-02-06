Here’s How Someone From Maine Can Win A Trip To Space

I am pretty sure that most of us have, at one time or another, dreamed of being an astronaut. Just think about it... You put on a space suit that was made just for you, you get buckled into your seat, and you ride a massive rocket into space.

Sure, unless you are a military pilot, a scientist (or engineer) with an advanced degree, or super-wealthy, you will probably never have a chance to join the few other people who have made trips outside Earth's atmosphere.

But, what if you could win a trip to space? Yeah, thanks to a SpaceX supported project, it could happen.

According to WCSH 6, the Inspiration 4 mission, which will launch later this year, will be the first all-civilian space mission. It will be commanded by Jared Isaacman, the 37-year-old CEO on Shift4 Payments.

The crew will fly aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be launched by a Falcon 9 reusable rocket. The Falcon 9 is the same vehicle that is now taking NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. The mission, aimed at raising money and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, will see the spacecraft remain in low-Earth orbit as the crew conducts experiments.

In addition to contributing to scientific research, and the fact that it is super cool, Isaacman hopes to use the mission to raise money for St. Jude. He is pledging to donate at least $100 million, but his hope is to raise at least $200 million.

There are a couple of different ways to enter the contest. You can either start an online shop or make a donation to Saint Jude's.

You'll be able to enter through February 28th. Winners will be announced sometime in March.

Here's your chance to join the ranks of people like Jessica Meir, Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Yuri Gagarin! Caribou has their astronaut - we need an astronaut from Augusta, Waterville, Bangor, Lewiston, Auburn, or Gardiner.

