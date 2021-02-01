Here we go with the first big snowstorm of 2021. This one has already dropped a foot of snow in New York City and it looks like we are going to get a good one here in Maine! While 12 inches of snow may completely shut down many places in America, it barely gets any respect here in Maine. Sure, stuff will be closed but with the plow crews of Maine gettin' after it tonite, we will take it easy, and take it slow and be just fine. The average amount of snow for Portland in February is 12 inches. In Lewiston/Auburn it's a little over 15 inches, and in Augusta, it's 14 inches.

To get our attention you need to be talking close to TWO FEET, And add in some CRAZY winds. Now, you're talking. Here are the biggest February Snowstorms in Maine History

February 25-27, 1934 This 4-day storm dropped 23 inches of snow on Portland. The temperature was about 10 degrees and most of Portland Harbor was frozen. There are pictures of people walking from Portland to Peaks Island!

February 17-18, 1952 “The Great Blizzard” dumped 25.3 inches of snow on Portland, and 3 feet in northern Maine. Winds gusted to 65 mph.

February 9-10, 1969 This two-day doozy dropped 21.5 inches of snow in Portland on winds gusting to 54 mph.

February 6-7, 1978 It only snowed a foot but the wind gusts of over 100 miles an hour made it a white hurricane.

The largest February storm ever... was also the biggest Maine snowstorm of all time! It was 2013 with Winter Storm Nemo. On Feb 8th and 9th, Portland International Jetport saw 31.9 inches of snow, and Gorham got pummeled with 35.5 inches. Winds gusted around 50mph. It took forever for this storm to clear out.

Be careful out there tomorrow!

