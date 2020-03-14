Here Are Maine Coronavirus-Related Closings and Cancelations

Maine's first presumptive case of coronavirus was confirmed on March 12, according to WGME. This made Maine the last state in New England to have a confirmed case.

The governor has suggested that gatherings of more than 250 people be postponed until the virus is under control.

With that said, we hope you and your family are taking precautions and staying healthy. Click here for a running list of all coronavirus-related closings and cancelations.

Also, here are just a few of the things the CDC is recommending to protect yourself from the coronavirus at this time:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face.

Clean and disinfect surfaces used often every day.

You can get more info from the CDC here.