Help the Maine State Police Find This Maine in Lebanon

Our heroes at the Maine State Police are looking for this man as they investigate a burglary.

Here's a description from the State Police Facebook Page:

Troop A is looking for the public’s help in identifying the male and vehicle in these photos. Troopers are investigating a Burglary that occurred the early morning of September 11, 2020 at AC Provo’s in Lebanon. Anyone with information should call 207-624-7076 x9.

