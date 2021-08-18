Heading To A National Park? Make Sure You Pack Your Mask

The National Park Service is implementing a mask mandate for all National Parks. They made that announcement this week via the National Park Service Facebook Page. And masks aren't only required inside park facilities, but in outside spaces that tend to be more populated.

Get our free mobile app

"Following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to promote staff and visitor safety, the NPS is requiring visitors, employees, and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels. "

According to the National Park Service Website, NPS.gov, that means folks heading to Acadia National Park will need to mask at all of the following spots:

" Inside all park buildings, including visitor centers and gift shops, on all forms of enclosed public transportation, including Island Explorer shuttles and waiting areas, at ranger programs, in outdoor areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained, including amphitheaters, Duck Harbor Dock, sidewalks, and plazas around Hulls Cove Visitor Center and Sieur de Mont Nature Center and at Wildwood Stables."

On top of that, The Hulls Cove Visitor Center has been restricted to allowing only 25 people at a time. Park officials recommend checking the National Park Service website and individual park websites to keep up on the latest conditions, requirements and closings.

The National Park Service does have an official app that you can download as well, to keep informed on important changes that might affect you and your travel plans.

10 Amazing Maine City and Town Parks

Bar Harbor Trip